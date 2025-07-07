ATS (TSE:ATS) Shares Down 7.8% – Here’s Why

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$40.13 and last traded at C$40.62. 151,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 223,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATS. Scotiabank set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of ATS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.34.

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

