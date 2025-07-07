Centennial Bank AR Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.6% of Centennial Bank AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

