iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 210,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 482,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,440,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $89.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

