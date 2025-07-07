Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.02 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

