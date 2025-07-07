Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TXN. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.79. 1,230,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,427. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

