UBS Group Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $63.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.42.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,892,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.