Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.11% from the company’s previous close.

ALGT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 261,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $699.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,350,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,751,000 after buying an additional 331,998 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 633,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 412,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

