Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

MOS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. 1,703,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,969. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,368,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,186 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

