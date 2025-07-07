Morgan Stanley Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $155.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.99. 210,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $122.79 and a 12 month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

