Davidson Investment Advisors Has $40.14 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.0% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $40,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $240.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.91. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.