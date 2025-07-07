Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,379 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $593.20 and its 200 day moving average is $583.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

