Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/24/2025 – Hims & Hers Health was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

6/23/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/23/2025 – Hims & Hers Health was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/23/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/15/2025 – Hims & Hers Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2025 – Hims & Hers Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2025 – Hims & Hers Health had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Hims & Hers Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.69. 14,152,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,952,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38.

Get Hims & Hers Health Inc alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $910,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 805,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,867.56. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $1,091,805.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,239.50. This represents a 26.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 692,006 shares of company stock valued at $34,857,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kilter Group LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.