Washington Trust Bank Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 30,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.