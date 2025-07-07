Waste Management Stocks To Research – July 6th

Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Halliburton, Fluor, and Tetra Tech are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that specialize in the collection, treatment, recycling and disposal of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the environmental services sector, which often benefits from steady demand and regulatory requirements around waste handling. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $226.43. 1,525,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,495. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.01. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $346.93. 626,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.33. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $348.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.49. 7,314,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,383,552. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $52.72. 2,263,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

