Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 662 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $185.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

