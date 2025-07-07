Washington Trust Bank Acquires 1,069 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.28.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

