Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,663 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $74,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

