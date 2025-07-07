Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.25 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,695 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $379.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.09 and a 200-day moving average of $407.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

