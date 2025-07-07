APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 350571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $32.00 to $36.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

APi Group Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,418,153 shares in the company, valued at $239,748,997.44. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in APi Group by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in APi Group by 828.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

