Head to Head Review: Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) & Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Offerpad Solutions and Broad Street Realty are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Broad Street Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $918.82 million 0.04 -$62.16 million ($2.17) -0.65 Broad Street Realty $41.35 million 0.03 -$10.55 million ($0.89) -0.03

Profitability

Broad Street Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broad Street Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Broad Street Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions -7.52% -105.89% -17.81% Broad Street Realty -51.71% N/A -6.24%

Volatility and Risk

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.6% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Offerpad Solutions and Broad Street Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 6 0 0 2.00 Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 0.00

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 67.73%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Broad Street Realty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online. It buys and sells homes through cash offer and listing services. In addition, the company offers renovation services; and ancillary products and services, including mortgage, title insurance, and escrow services, as well as Offerpad Bundle Rewards program that allows customers to receive various discounts when selling and buying a home. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, operates, develops, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed-use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants, as well as leases its properties. It also offers oversight of day-to-day operations, coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, property and asset management, construction-related services, real estate sales and acquisition, and other financing services. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Reston, Virginia.

