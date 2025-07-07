Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 879,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 516,074 shares.The stock last traded at $10.76 and had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZVRA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 14.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 226.78%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 135,246 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

