Analyzing Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) and Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helen of Troy and Waldencast”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.91 billion 0.36 $123.75 million $5.39 5.58 Waldencast $273.87 million 1.18 -$42.44 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast.

Helen of Troy has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waldencast has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Helen of Troy and Waldencast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 0 2 1 0 2.33 Waldencast 0 1 5 0 2.83

Helen of Troy presently has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 80.51%. Waldencast has a consensus price target of $5.11, indicating a potential upside of 92.99%. Given Waldencast’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waldencast is more favorable than Helen of Troy.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Waldencast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 6.49% 8.93% 4.85% Waldencast N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.0% of Waldencast shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Helen of Troy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Waldencast on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories. This segment also provides technical and outdoor sports packs, bike packs and bags, hydration and travel packs, duffel bags and luggage, lifestyle and everyday packs, kid carrier packs, and accessories. The Beauty & Wellness segment offers mass, professional and prestige hair appliances, brushes, grooming tools, and accessories; and prestige shampoos, liquid hair styling products, treatments, and conditioners. This segment also provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, nasal aspirators, humidifiers, faucet mount and pitcher water filtration systems, air purifiers, heaters, fans, and humidification, thermometry, water filtration, and air purification consumables. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, sporting goods retailers, department stores, drugstore chains, home improvement stores, grocery stores, specialty stores, prestige beauty chains, beauty supply retailers, e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, warehouse clubs, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO tot, OXO Brew, OXO Strive, OXO Outdoor, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Drybar, Hot Tools, Curlsmith, and PUR brands. Helen of Troy Limited was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. The company also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. It sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. The company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

