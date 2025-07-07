Head to Head Survey: Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) vs. Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE)

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) and Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave has a beta of 3.98, suggesting that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Dave shares are held by institutional investors. 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Dave shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolve AI N/A N/A N/A Dave 13.75% 34.85% 20.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rezolve AI and Dave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rezolve AI and Dave”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolve AI $190,000.00 2,904.68 -$172.65 million N/A N/A Dave $381.43 million 9.79 $57.87 million $3.63 77.08

Dave has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolve AI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rezolve AI and Dave, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolve AI 0 0 6 2 3.25 Dave 0 1 7 0 2.88

Rezolve AI presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.42%. Dave has a consensus target price of $227.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.69%. Given Rezolve AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rezolve AI is more favorable than Dave.

Summary

Dave beats Rezolve AI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap. The company enables retailers, brands, and manufacturers to create dynamic connections with consumers across mobile and desktop devices. Rezolve Ai was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dave

Dave, Inc. is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health. The company was founded by Jason Wilk, Paras Chitrakar, and John Wolanin in October 2015 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

