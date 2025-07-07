27,722 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $59.92 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

