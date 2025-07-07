Fullcircle Wealth LLC Increases Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050,781 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,377,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,962,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,328,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,939 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of SW opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.11.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

