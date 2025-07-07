Planning Directions Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Planning Directions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.1%

IYH opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $66.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

