Growth Stocks To Follow Today – July 3rd

Circle Internet Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at an above-average pace compared with the overall market. Investors in growth stocks typically accept higher price‐to‐earnings ratios—and greater price volatility—in exchange for the potential of stronger capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of Circle Internet Group stock traded up $10.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.67. 15,568,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,575,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -14,909.91. Circle Internet Group has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $68.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $143.69.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.45. 1,539,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96.

