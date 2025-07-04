Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 3rd

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, Indivior, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Turning Point Brands are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the cultivation, processing, distribution or support services of legal marijuana and hemp products. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the fast-growing but often volatile cannabis sector, which is heavily influenced by shifting regulations, market demand and public policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,181,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,801,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tilray Brands has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

CGC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,276,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,248. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $244.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.73. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,507. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE IIPR traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.80. 84,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,391. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.13. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Turning Point Brands stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.65. 50,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.42. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Recommended Stories