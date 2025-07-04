FY2026 EPS Forecast for Gibson Energy Decreased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on GBNXF

Gibson Energy Price Performance

GBNXF stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.