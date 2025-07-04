Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $32.36 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,286,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,461,000 after buying an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,727,000 after acquiring an additional 489,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 12,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 467,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after purchasing an additional 463,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $372.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.