Q1 EPS Estimates for InterDigital Cut by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in InterDigital by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 1,209.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,040,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $117,631.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,777.10. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $822,994. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

