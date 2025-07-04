Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

CHWY stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.71. Chewy has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $337,369.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,045.50. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,167,614 shares of company stock worth $1,259,102,436 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5,238.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

