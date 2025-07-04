Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,692,603.90. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.17, for a total value of $154,902.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total value of $268,695.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $180,006.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $250.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 236.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Penumbra by 16.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

