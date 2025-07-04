Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Today – July 3rd

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are directly tied to digital assets and blockchain technology. By investing in these equities—such as crypto exchanges, mining firms, or blockchain developers—investors gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market without owning tokens themselves. Their performance often correlates with crypto price movements and industry developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.34. 45,395,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,333,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.36.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,308. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,348. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,422,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Bitfarms stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,733,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479,631. The firm has a market cap of $564.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 3.45. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

