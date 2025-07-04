Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

