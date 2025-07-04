HC Wainwright Estimates Cybin’s FY2030 Earnings (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for Cybin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share.

CYBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cybin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYBN opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $183.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.68. Cybin has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBN. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cybin by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Cybin during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

