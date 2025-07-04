D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 102,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.57. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

