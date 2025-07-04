North Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 408 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,577,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,004,000 after buying an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,342,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IJJ opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

