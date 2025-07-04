iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,009,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,023.6% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 1,857,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,974 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IVW opened at $110.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

