Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VIS stock opened at $284.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $284.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

