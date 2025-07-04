iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Raised by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

