Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,868,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 530,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,898,000 after purchasing an additional 518,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $57,407,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

