Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) Position Lessened by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Southwest Gas worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:SWX opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Southwest Gas Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.