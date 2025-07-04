iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1,471.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $56.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

