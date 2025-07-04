Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.83 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

