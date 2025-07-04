MBA Advisors LLC Takes $443,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Everest Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 127.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $337.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.70 and a 200-day moving average of $349.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

