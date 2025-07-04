MBA Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $397.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.41 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

