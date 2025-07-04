MBA Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,232 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,913,000 after buying an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,398,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after acquiring an additional 668,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

