MBA Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.27 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

