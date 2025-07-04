Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $286,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,375,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 56,142.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,295,153 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,344,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,914,740,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,069,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,132,000 after buying an additional 2,991,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,592,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,346,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,010 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Robert W. Baird downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $308.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.90. The company has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

